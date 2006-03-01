German components up 9% in Q4 2005

The German Association for Component Distribution (FBDi e.V.) has reported an increase of turnover in the components market for the fourth quarter 2005 of 9% compared to the same quarter previous year.

The semiconductors accounted for 17% of the total components turnover and the electromechanical components for about 11%.



During 2006 the semiconductor turnover decreased by 1% while the power supplies increased by approximately 11,2%. The turnover for passive components and electromechanical components rose by 2,4% respectively 3,3% while the turnover for displays decreased by 1,3%.