New general manager<br>for DEK Northern Europe

Jim Williams has been appointed to the position of Area General Manager for DEK Northern Europe, based in the company's HQ in Weymouth, a role which will see him charged with the development of the company's sales, service and brand management activities across this region.

Reporting directly to DEK European General Manager Michael Brianda, Williams' key responsibilities will include leading the sales, sales administration and customer support teams across the Northern Europe remit, which spans the UK, Ireland, Benelux, Scandinavia, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa. DEK Northern Europe has 50 direct employees and 10 distributors. In addition, Williams will also be responsible for the management of screens and stencils businesses in the UK and Benelux. As a newly created region, DEK Northern Europe is focused on the unification of the company's screens, stencils and printing machine operations to further streamline internal and external communications channels.



"In line with our endeavour to introduce tighter internal linkages for enhanced outward levels of customer service, DEK continues to invest significantly in its Northern European operations," explains European General Manager, Michael Brianda. "Given his impressive leadership experience and industry expertise, I am confident that the appointment of Jim Williams will optimise this investment. As DEK strives to refine its existing high standards of customer-focused activity, our new Area General Manager will integrate our highly skilled product teams for closer cooperation."



Williams joins DEK from Oxford Instruments, where he spent over 16 years in a variety of sales and marketing roles, most recently as Sales Director for their Semiconductor Processing Equipment Business. Speaking on his appointment, Williams commented, "DEK is renowned throughout the industry for its strong brand image, market position and technical leadership. This, coupled with its excellent reputation for customer support, means that the role of Area General Manager for Northern Europe is a very exciting opportunity. In particular, I am looking forward to leveraging DEK's combined strength to further develop our screens, stencils and consumables business while creating closer links between the printer sales and process support teams. More generally, I welcome the opportunity to develop DEK Northern Europe as a successful and cohesive team."

