Sparton awarded DARPA contract

Sparton Corporation was awarded a Phase 1 contract for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Upward Falling Payload (UFP) program.

Sparton, under the UFP program, will design a system intended to live on the sea floor and release payloads. This enablement would represent a game changing capability for mission commanders. Sparton will develop and deliver solutions for the Undersea Warfare (USW) and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) domains to develop a Universal Payload Delivery System module for the UFP program.



“We are proud to be part of the DARPA team that is designing the next generation of disruptive USW solutions. This award recognizes our continued commitment to the current and future USW/ASW innovations.”



The Applied Physics Lab at the University of Washington will be a part of the Sparton team to provide additional deep ocean design expertise.



“We have enjoyed working and collaborating with Sparton several times over the past few years and we are pleased to be working with them again,” said Bob Miyamoto, Director for Defense and Industry Programs for the APL-UW.



“Sparton is energized by the opportunity and eager for the collaboration to execute on the delivery system module,” said Jim Lackemacher, Vice President and General Manager of Sparton Defense and Security Systems.



