Celestica Valencia – still Celestica as always

Some of you might have read about the MSL/Celestica Valencia acquisition in Spain – well, Evertiq has a different set of facts regarding said “acquisition”.

Reports claim that the Spanish Council of Ministers has authorised the US company MSL SPV to acquire Celestica Valencia – with the intention that it may carry out activities directly related to national security.



We reached out to Celestica to ask about the acquisition – however, the information seemed to be a bit flawed.



“Celestica’s operation in Valencia, Spain is receiving approval from the Spanish Ministry of Defense to export defense products. The operation is not being acquired.



The operation is an Industrial, HealthTech and Aerospace & Defense Center of Excellence for Celestica’s Europe region and specializes in medium- and low-volume, high-mix, high complexity, printed circuit assembly (PCA) and systems assembly,” the company writes in an email.



So there you have it folks, Celestica Valencia is still a part of Celestica. And the company also let us in on some future plans for the Spanish operations.



“The site strategy is to grow in its target markets with high value-added services including design, high-complexity manufacturing and after-market services. The approval from the Spanish Ministry of Defense will improve the service level provided to the existing Defense customers, reducing the time needed to get export license approvals,” the company states.