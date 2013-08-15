© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Microtronix invest in new equipment

South African EMS-provider, Microtronix Manufacturing, looks to boost productivity using Universal Instruments’ surface mount and odd-form solutions.

Microtronix recently added two Universal Advantis AC-90T Platforms, one Genesis GX-11S Platform with a Direct Tray Feeder, and a Line Manager software module to its production facility in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa.



“We have been very pleased with the performance of the new Universal line,” said Microtronix CEO Michael Goodyer. “In fact, we are moving forward with the purchase of an additional line in the same configuration to add capacity in building LED and LCD TVs, set top boxes, and LED lighting products.”



“Offering high throughput over a large component range at a mid-tier price point, the Advantis AC-90T Platform is the ideal solution for CEMs like Microtronix,” explained Universal Vice President of Customer Operations Brad Bennett. “When you combine the value-driven performance of the Advantis Platform with the versatility of our Genesis GX-11S Platform, which easily handles odd-form placement at up at 5kg placement force, Universal proved to be the best choice for this customer,” he added. “Also important to Microtronix was streamlining changeovers and new product introductions with our NPI software and flexible feeder setup, as well as the Genesis Platform’s ability to perform pin-in-paste applications.”