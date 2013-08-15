© Flextronics

New certification for Flextronics Ireland

Flextronics Global Services Ireland, a business unit of Flextronics, was reacently awarded the ISO 13485 certification at its Raheen site in Limerick.

The certification demonstrates the existence of a highly effective quality management system which meets international regulatory, safety and quality concerns specific to the medical device industry.



“We are delighted to be awarded the ISO 13485 certification, which demonstrates our expertise, innovation and commitment to excellence in the medical device sector in Ireland,” said Tom Clancy, General Manager, Supply Chain Solutions, Flextronics.



“The combination of our 20 years of expertise and experience, the ISO certification, the recently awarded Irish Medicines Board Wholesalers Authorisation, and the fact that we were the first company in Ireland to achieve Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status, it is clear that Flextronics is ideally positioned as a leading supply chain solutions provider for the medtech and pharma sectors in Ireland, ” he added.



The quality certifications awarded to Flextronics further enable the company to tailor specific solutions to customers in the medtech and pharma industry such as the medical device sector, whilst also enhancing Flextronics’s ability to support customers in regulatory audits from bodies such as the FDA.



“Our team in Limerick and Cork have been working within the pharma sector for a number of years, and have developed real insights and expertise in this area. As well as winning a number of key contracts with significant medtech organisations, we are widely acknowledged as the leading supply chain solutions firm to the sector in Ireland,” added Clancy.