Electronics Production | August 13, 2013
ASSDEV goes with Goepel's 'EMS Partner Program'
Goepel electronic announces the incorporation of the German company ASSDEV as the first member in the recently introduced global network “EMS Partner Program”.
The future cooperation is focussed on joint activities for knowledge transfer concerning test methods and strategies.
“We are very glad to welcoming our long-standing and loyal customer ASSDEV as first partner in our EMS cooperation network”, says Enrico Lusky, Goepel electronic’s Sales Manager Germany for Boundary Scan and Automated Inspection (AOI/AXI/SPI) systems. “We aim for penetrating consciousness about JTAG/Boundary Scan and the technology’s benefits for ASSDEV’s customers. Joint activities and mutual assistance for technology events and applicative customer projects are planned.”
ASSDEV CEO Hans Hofmann commented: “Our customers know what they can expect from us, because highest quality and flexibility have been our credo from the very beginning. By utilizing Goepel electronic’s Boundary Scan systems we are able to test and program highly complex assemblies, offering our customers added value. We have found a very good partner in Goepel electronic who provides reliable and satisfying equipment”.
The EMS Partner Program was specifically established to improve the interaction between development and production in order to provide a better understanding of the respective requirements.
