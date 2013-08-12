© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

iTAC partners up with Ostec

iTAC Software AG, a provider of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), is extending its geographical reach with a new partnership with equipment distributor Ostec Enterprise in Russia.

Peter Bollinger, CEO of iTAC Software AG, explained, “Russia is a specific market that offers vast future potential. Ostec is a strong partner with extensive market and sector expertise. It enables us to provide competent and professional local customer services”.



“More than 80 percent of the companies in the Russian wireless and electronics sectors currently use Ostec solutions," explained Eugene Lipkin, CEO of Ostec-SMT (a company in the Ostec Group). “Our success is founded on best-in-breed international applications. That’s why we’re delighted about the new strategic partnership. iTAC has an excellent reputation in the electronics market for its high-quality MES solutions. The iTAC.MES.Suite, one of the world-leading MES solutions, is the perfect addition to our product portfolio.”