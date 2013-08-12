© demarco dreamstime.com Analysis | August 12, 2013
Steady growth for Chinese telecom industry
IDC expects the market size of the China telecom industry IT solution to increase from RMB 13.87 billion in 2012 to RMB 22.76 billion in 2017, with a CAGR of 10.4%.
According to China Telecom Industry IT Solution 2013-2017 Forecast and Analysis (Doc# CH8037314V), the overall IT investment of the China telecom industry is expected to maintain steady growth in the next five years. This is attributed to the steady IT input from China’s three telecom operators in 2012 and the issuance of the 4G licenses.
However, IDC cautions that the rationale behind IT investment may require rethinking. Carriers are shrinking their less competitive business areas, such as wireless value-added services, and learning from new business developments of Internet companies instead. They are gradually moving away from conventional investment philosophies of providing small services, including telephone and mobile communication, to larger investments.
IDC recommends that the key to transforming the telecom industry is to explore the value of existing customers, followed by smart pipeline construction for Internet traffic management and Big Data analysis.
Meanwhile, cloud computing may assist in the centralization and intensification of the OSS (operation support system). The implementation of China Unicom’s U-cloud project will also influence the future market direction of the OSS field.
In addition, market trends of major IT solutions reveal that BSS (Business Support System) and BI (Business Intelligence, including Enterprise Data Architecture) investments, which support business development, are expected to maintain a steady growth.
On the other hand, OSS and VAS (Value-Added Services System) markets are likely to have structural adjustments, while the MSS (Management Support System) market is estimated to remain at its current size.
IDC believes that with the increasing competition among IT solution suppliers, technological innovation and cost control capabilities will be critical factors for success.
"With the advent of the mobile Internet and Big Data era, telecom operators are confronted with a more complicated industry environment. After breaking the closed value-added service ecosystem of carriers, the OTT service further impacts the traditional cash flow service of telecom operators, such as SMS and voice," says Jialin Jiang, Senior Market Analyst of IDC China Vertical Industry Research and Consulting.
Jiang explains that the opening of mobile service resale and deepening of government and enterprise information construction have caused a shift from intra-industry competition to inter-industry competition.
"Hence, telecom operators must further adjust their transformation strategy and development path. As the carriers' dominant innovative services are facing many uncertainties, IT investments that can improve carriers' basic competitive abilities and operational efficiency will continue to maintain steady and fast growth."
According to Jiang, the IT investments include smart pipelines, Internet traffic management, carriers' ability opening, cloud-based centralized resource management.
However, IDC cautions that the rationale behind IT investment may require rethinking. Carriers are shrinking their less competitive business areas, such as wireless value-added services, and learning from new business developments of Internet companies instead. They are gradually moving away from conventional investment philosophies of providing small services, including telephone and mobile communication, to larger investments.
IDC recommends that the key to transforming the telecom industry is to explore the value of existing customers, followed by smart pipeline construction for Internet traffic management and Big Data analysis.
Meanwhile, cloud computing may assist in the centralization and intensification of the OSS (operation support system). The implementation of China Unicom’s U-cloud project will also influence the future market direction of the OSS field.
In addition, market trends of major IT solutions reveal that BSS (Business Support System) and BI (Business Intelligence, including Enterprise Data Architecture) investments, which support business development, are expected to maintain a steady growth.
On the other hand, OSS and VAS (Value-Added Services System) markets are likely to have structural adjustments, while the MSS (Management Support System) market is estimated to remain at its current size.
IDC believes that with the increasing competition among IT solution suppliers, technological innovation and cost control capabilities will be critical factors for success.
"With the advent of the mobile Internet and Big Data era, telecom operators are confronted with a more complicated industry environment. After breaking the closed value-added service ecosystem of carriers, the OTT service further impacts the traditional cash flow service of telecom operators, such as SMS and voice," says Jialin Jiang, Senior Market Analyst of IDC China Vertical Industry Research and Consulting.
Jiang explains that the opening of mobile service resale and deepening of government and enterprise information construction have caused a shift from intra-industry competition to inter-industry competition.
"Hence, telecom operators must further adjust their transformation strategy and development path. As the carriers' dominant innovative services are facing many uncertainties, IT investments that can improve carriers' basic competitive abilities and operational efficiency will continue to maintain steady and fast growth."
According to Jiang, the IT investments include smart pipelines, Internet traffic management, carriers' ability opening, cloud-based centralized resource management.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments