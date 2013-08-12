© alexmax-dreamstime.com

Amazon take the battle with Ouya, Nvidia?

The Android gaming console is an increasingly popular concept. Now Amazon seem to be joining Ouya and Nvidia.

According to a rumor reported by Geek.com, Amazon plans to launch an Android console. The move is in some ways very logical, as Amazon has its own Android shop with games and other media.



The rumor that Geek has picked up on states that the Amazon console could be ready as early as black Friday. Amazon is also said to be aiming for a lower price tag than competitors Nvidia and Ouya, the main opponents in the field of Android consoles.



The console would reach the market at roughly the same times as Microsofts Xbox and Sonys Playstation. Those beasts have another price tag and approach altogether and will probably not be affected. For the Ouya, Amazons plans could mean bad news though.