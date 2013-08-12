© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com

Wii U – expensive hardware still making loss

The Wii U has so far not been the success that Nintendo aimed for. Lowering the prices is not an option, as each unit is still making a loss.

Last week evertiq wrote about the rather dismal sales figures for the Wii U gaming console. Between April and May, only 160'000 units were sold, evertiq reported. Cutting prices - to have a fighting chance against the new Microsoft and Sony consoles - seems unlikely though.



Gamesindustry has been in contact with a representative from Nintendo, stating that the console hardware is still being sold at a loss. The approach with full HD graphics combined with an expensive tablet like controller took the company in another direction than the cheap-to-produce Nintento Wii.