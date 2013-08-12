© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New VP at Fingerprint Cards

Fingerprint Cards has recruited Jan Johannesson as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Portfolio Management.

Before joining FPC Jan most recently worked with ST-Ericsson in Geneva as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Portfolio Management. Jan has previously held various management positions in Ericsson Mobile Platforms and he has also worked with Northstream AB, a management consulting firm providing strategic advice to the mobile industry. Jan has already started his employment and will mainly be based in FPC’s soon to be opened new office in Lund, Sweden.



Jӧrgen Lantto, Executive Vice President, CTO and Head of Strategy and Product Management at FPC, comments: “Jan brings unique skills in understanding the complete value chain in the mobile phone industry and translating this knowledge into tools for making the right business decisions. I am looking forward to be able to take advantage of Jan’s great analytical skills when preparing our strategic planning. This will help us realizing our ambitious growth plans”.



Jan Johannesson comments: “I am excited to join FPC that is leading the next major growth vehicle in mobile devices. I am looking forward to contributing to FPC meeting its aggressive business objectives in the years to come.”