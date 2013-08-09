© rainer plendl dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 09, 2013
Connect Group expects slight increase
Connect Group first half of 2013 - an improvement from 2H12, but worse that the first half of 2012, mainly due to the general market slowdown and economic uncertainty.
Sales improve in the first half of 2013 to EUR 63.0 million from EUR 61.2 million in the second half of 2012 (EUR 79.9 million in H1 2012). Strong improvement in the operating result to give a profit of EUR 130K in the first half of 2013 versus an operating loss of EUR 1.3 million in the second half of 2012 (EUR 2.7 million profit in H1 2012).
Following the sharp drop in sales and the operating loss in the 2nd half of 2012, reflecting the general economic crisis, Connect Group succeeded in slightly increasing sales (+ 3%) and in turning the operating loss (EUR 1.3 million) into a small operating profit of EUR 130K (including EUR 450K of reorganization costs).
Order book of EUR 83.2 million at the end of the first half (EUR 77.0 million at end-2012).
The decline in sales in H1 2013 compared with H1 2012 is due to the general market slowdown and economic uncertainty, with Connect Group as a subcontractor in the electronics industry facing fluctuating order intake since the second half of 2012, the company states in a press release.
“Compared with H2 2012, sales evolved positively. After the strong fall in the third quarter of 2012 and bottoming in the fourth quarter, sales increased in both the first and second quarters of 2013. More significantly, on comparable sales, the H2 2012 operating loss of EUR 1.3 million was turned round into a small operating profit of EUR 130T,” the company writes.
For the second half of 2013, Connect Group expects a slight increase in sales and improved results thanks to new clients and the effect of cost savings. The general tenor of the electronics market continues reticent. This market uncertainty continues to weigh on the outlook.
Following the sharp drop in sales and the operating loss in the 2nd half of 2012, reflecting the general economic crisis, Connect Group succeeded in slightly increasing sales (+ 3%) and in turning the operating loss (EUR 1.3 million) into a small operating profit of EUR 130K (including EUR 450K of reorganization costs).
Order book of EUR 83.2 million at the end of the first half (EUR 77.0 million at end-2012).
The decline in sales in H1 2013 compared with H1 2012 is due to the general market slowdown and economic uncertainty, with Connect Group as a subcontractor in the electronics industry facing fluctuating order intake since the second half of 2012, the company states in a press release.
“Compared with H2 2012, sales evolved positively. After the strong fall in the third quarter of 2012 and bottoming in the fourth quarter, sales increased in both the first and second quarters of 2013. More significantly, on comparable sales, the H2 2012 operating loss of EUR 1.3 million was turned round into a small operating profit of EUR 130T,” the company writes.
For the second half of 2013, Connect Group expects a slight increase in sales and improved results thanks to new clients and the effect of cost savings. The general tenor of the electronics market continues reticent. This market uncertainty continues to weigh on the outlook.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments