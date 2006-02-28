Innovasic and Emporium in partnership

Innovasic Semiconductor announced that it has teamed with Emporium Partners as their new sales representative for Scandinavia, including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

“This partnership uniquely positions us to help grow our presence in Europe,” said Michael Berg, vice president sales and marketing of Innovasic.



" And with the issues associated with the upcoming RoHS standard, this is a great alternative to offer our European customers, many of whom are dealing with end of life problems due to the initiative.”



The agreement expands Innovasic's existing partnerships in central Europe into Scandinavia, while building on Emporium's current obsolescence and component design services.



“This alliance adds another option to the suite of solutions available to our customers. It's a valuable service offering to the Scandinavian OEM community, as many of the OEM's in our region are telecom, automotive, medical as well as military companies. To these companies the Innovasic replacement IC program is ideal. It is also a perfect fit for Emporium as it complements our already existing end of life solutions." said Patrik Nilsson, Director of Operations at Emporium Partners. “We look forward to working with Innovasic in providing a comprehensive long term end of life solution to the Scandinavian market.