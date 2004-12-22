Jabil breaks ground on two Asia expansions

Global electronics service provider Jabil Circuit Inc. announced plans for expanding its global presence in Asia at a ground-breaking ceremony Friday for a second plant in India. Additionally, Jabil plans a ground-breaking for a fourth plant in Wuxi, China next Monday.

In India, the new 175,000 square-foot facility will be located in Ranjangaon, near Pune, in the state of Maharashtra. The manufacturing plant, expected to be fully operational by mid-2005, will offer the full complement of Jabil services including printed circuit board assembly, enclosure integration, distribution and repair services with in-region Design Services support. The site is expected to serve the consumer, instrumentation, networking, peripherals and telecommunications industries, and has expansion capabilities to 400,000 sq. ft.



“Planning this second facility in India underscores our commitment to this growing marketplace and the manufacturing needs of both global and indigenous electronic companies in India,” said Bill Muir Jabil’s Regional President of Asia. “We see a growing need for full turnkey solutions to serve the India marketplace and our Ranjangaon facility will allow us to offer the full complement of services in close proximity to our end-customers.”



In China, Jabil’s new facility will be located in Wuxi, an Economic Processing Zone (EPZ), in the Jiangsu Province. The 515,000 square-foot plant is planned to be fully operational in the fall of 2005 and will also offer the complete range of Jabil’s global services. The site will have expansion capabilities to 900,000 square feet.



“Establishing a fourth plant in China strengthens our offerings in Asia and demonstrates our commitment to this important and growing region,” said Jabil’s Muir. “With close proximity to Jabil’s world-wide design headquarters based in Shanghai, Wuxi will offer customers world-class solutions to their complete electronic product needs. The Wuxi facility further complements our China presence and offers a large scale footprint for our growing manufacturing needs in the region. ”



Jabil currently operates from 40 facilities worldwide.