German component distribution market grows again

The German component distribution market (according to FBDi eV) grew during the second quarter of 2013 with 2.3%. Orders registered above-average growth.

The state of the German component distribution market is beginning to improvements. According to the FBDi, sales figures increased for the second quarter with 2.3 percent to EUR 712 million compared to the same quarter 2012. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.02 (0.96 for the same period last year). The first half ended almost balanced - both turnover and order intake stood at EUR 1.44 billion - which is a promising sign for the second half of the year.



When considering the various component groups, figures for the semiconductor segment have a lot to be desired for: a meager growth of 0.7% to EUR 484 million in turnover. However, order intake was up 8.5% and stood at EUR 497 million. This results in a market share (total component distribution market) of 68%.



This is followed by passive components with a turnover increase of 6.9% to EUR 108 million (representing a 15% market share). With an increase of 3.4% to EUR 75 million in turnover, the segment Electromechanical reached a market share of over 10%. The rest is split between displays, power supplies and sensors.