Milestone for Vitronics Soltec in China

Last week, Vitronics Soltec shipped the first of its new XPM3m Reflow Ovens to a customer from their facility in Suzhou, China.

This shipment of the first XPM3m machine, built and assembled in Suzhou, represents a milestone achievement for the company and comes right on schedule. Last year, Vitronics Soltec announced that the Suzhou facility would be ready for shipping machines built entirely in house by Q3 2013.



Vitronics Soltec has committed significant resources to the Suzhou facility and it has been rewarded with a reflow oven that is essentially identical to its predecessor, the XPM3i. US engineers spent weeks in meetings with the team in China and reported that the quality of the new line is 100% up to the US standards, a press release states.



“We are extremely excited about this major milestone for Vitronics Soltec,” said Wilson Jiang, General Manager of Vitronics Soltec for the Asia Pacific region. “It represents a successful move of our reflow production to our state of the art facility in Suzhou. We are confident that the quality of our XPM line will continue to be the best in the industry.”