Electronics Production | February 28, 2006
Compal Communications selects Freescale product
Compal Communications, a global design manufacturer of mobile communication products, has chosen Freescale Semiconductor to provide ZigBee technology for its next-generation wireless communication module.
Compal engineered its communication module to meet the ZigBee and IEEE(r) 802.1.5.4 standards and to address the need for a cost effective, low-power wireless sensor and control network. For example, if a person needs regular healthcare monitoring, ZigBee technology may be used to form a local sensor network around the patient. To assist in an emergency, the ZigBee network may be designed to automatically notify the patient's GPS phone, which may be programmed to contact the closest medical center.
"Freescale's comprehensive ZigBee offerings enabled us to deliver a highly integrated wireless module that addresses a variety of emerging wireless applications," said Dr. Sam Yang from Compal Communications. "Our goal is to deliver turnkey solutions to our customers looking to add wireless connectivity, and Freescale's solutions enable new possibilities for medical, home automation and monitoring applications."
According to a report by analyst firm In-Stat published in 2005 the estimated worldwide market for ZigBee chipsets is expected to reach 150 million units by 2009.
"Compal continues to push the envelope for developing solutions that enable OEMs to create innovative wireless solutions for the home and communications," said Brett Black, commercial wireless operations manager of Freescale's Wireless and Mobile Systems Group. "The selection of our ZigBee platform for Compal's modules underscores the growing industry support for our solution and the increasing momentum of ZigBee technology."
Freescale's ZigBee-compliant platform, which includes the MC13193 2.4 GHz RF chip, a low voltage, low power HCS08 MCU and the Figure 8 Wireless Z-Stack ZigBee software, provides a robust, cost effective, and easy-to-deploy solution. ZigBee-enabled on-chip features and enhancements reduce external components and total bill of materials, while providing battery lifetimes of up to several years.
