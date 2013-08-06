© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

IBM gunning for more market shares

IBM is looking to Google and Nvidia – to name a few – to license IBM's power chip technology, in order to appeal to more users, and a bigger portion of the market.

OpenPower Consortium – the newly founded alliance – between IBM, Google, Mellanox Technologies, Nvidia Corp as well as server supplier Tyan Computer, will together – based on the chips for cloud data centers – develop and build server, networking and storage technology, according to a Reuters report.



IBM's hardware and software will be open for development and also licensable to others.