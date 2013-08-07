© siarhei tsalko dreamstime.com

Electrolube opens new warehouse in India

Electrolube, a electro-chemicals manufacturer for the electronics, automotive and industrial manufacturing industries, has opened of a new warehouse in India to service increasing demand from the Indian market.

The new warehouse is strategically located in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, to efficiently serve the major electronics manufacturing centres of Southern and Northern India. The 5.5 acre site has a Government license from PESO (Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization).



Ron Jakeman, Group Managing Director of H K Wentworth said, ”Since opening our technical sales facility in Bangalore last year, Electrolube has experienced rapid growth in India. We are delighted to expand our operations further with the new warehouse, which strategically fits with our aim to provide customers with fast, efficient service backed by excellent technical support and customer service”.