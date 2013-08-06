© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

J-PAC appoints Mark Florence President and CEO

Contract manufacturing company J-Pac has appointed Mark Florence as incoming President and Chief Executive Officer.

Florence brings to the company nearly 30 years of industry experience in product development, improvement and commercialization in both large and small organizations.



“We believe Mark’s proven track record of meeting customer needs will accelerate J-Pac’s growth and leadership in medical device manufacturing,” said Joseph Parzick, J-Pac Chairman of the Board. “He is an industry veteran who understands the importance of delivering on commitments, and we are confident that his leadership, collaborative style and commitment to the customer experience will be a tremendous asset to our team.”



Prior to joining J-Pac, Florence held leadership roles at Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, McKesson, and most recently, NxStage Medical. In his new role, Florence will lead J-Pac as the Company applies its proprietary manufacturing processes to help customers grow existing markets and capitalize on new opportunities.



“J-Pac is an exciting and growing organization with a tremendous opportunity to help its business partners improve patient outcomes,” said Florence. “I look forward to working with our team to advance this mission and explore new opportunities to empower our customers so that they can achieve their objectives.”