DTI and Scottish Enterprise funds New MEMS line at Semefab in Fife

Semefab aims to create the UK's largest design and development centre for micro machines and nanosystems at its site in Fife.

The new MEMS line at the fab in Fife is financed by the investors DTI and Scottish Enterprise who invests £15 million in the project.



"We have a great opportunity here in Scotland to coalesce the interests from academia, the Institute of System Level Integration, the SE-funded Intermediate Technology Institutes and the Scottish Microfabrication Centre with Semefab's proven track record in MEMS process development and manufacture", Allan James, chairman of Semefab told ElectronicsWeekly.