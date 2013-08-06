© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com PCB | August 06, 2013
Kyocera to acquire NEC Toppan Circuit Solutions
Kyocera Corporation has concluded a share transfer agreement with Toppan Printing and NEC Corporation to acquire all shares of the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing company NEC Toppan Circuit Solutions.
The market for PCBs is forecast to continue expanding steadily on the back of growing demand for telecommunications infrastructure equipment, and digital consumer electronics — centered on smartphones and mobile computing tablets.
The Kyocera Group has been expanding its business in the PCB market focusing on organic packages sold by its wholly owned subsidiary, Kyocera SLC Technologies (KST). KST also plans to expand its business territory through the recent full-fledged launch of smaller, lower profile FC-CSPs for the high-growth smartphone and mobile computing tablet sectors.
Alternatively, NEC Toppan Circuit Solutions (TNCSi) has focused its business in the PCB market on the motherboard field, by expanding its business territory by developing, manufacturing and selling low profile and multilayer boards used in products ranging from high-end telecommunications infrastructure equipment, module PCBs used in smartphones, and PCBs for in-vehicle applications.
Through the acquisition of TNCSi, Kyocera will be able to further develop its business offerings and contribute to overall business expansion. The synergies created through combining the two companies’ technologies will allow for the development of new products to meet customers’ needs.
The Kyocera Group has been expanding its business in the PCB market focusing on organic packages sold by its wholly owned subsidiary, Kyocera SLC Technologies (KST). KST also plans to expand its business territory through the recent full-fledged launch of smaller, lower profile FC-CSPs for the high-growth smartphone and mobile computing tablet sectors.
Alternatively, NEC Toppan Circuit Solutions (TNCSi) has focused its business in the PCB market on the motherboard field, by expanding its business territory by developing, manufacturing and selling low profile and multilayer boards used in products ranging from high-end telecommunications infrastructure equipment, module PCBs used in smartphones, and PCBs for in-vehicle applications.
Through the acquisition of TNCSi, Kyocera will be able to further develop its business offerings and contribute to overall business expansion. The synergies created through combining the two companies’ technologies will allow for the development of new products to meet customers’ needs.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments