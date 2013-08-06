© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Kyocera to acquire NEC Toppan Circuit Solutions

Kyocera Corporation has concluded a share transfer agreement with Toppan Printing and NEC Corporation to acquire all shares of the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing company NEC Toppan Circuit Solutions.

The market for PCBs is forecast to continue expanding steadily on the back of growing demand for telecommunications infrastructure equipment, and digital consumer electronics — centered on smartphones and mobile computing tablets.



The Kyocera Group has been expanding its business in the PCB market focusing on organic packages sold by its wholly owned subsidiary, Kyocera SLC Technologies (KST). KST also plans to expand its business territory through the recent full-fledged launch of smaller, lower profile FC-CSPs for the high-growth smartphone and mobile computing tablet sectors.



Alternatively, NEC Toppan Circuit Solutions (TNCSi) has focused its business in the PCB market on the motherboard field, by expanding its business territory by developing, manufacturing and selling low profile and multilayer boards used in products ranging from high-end telecommunications infrastructure equipment, module PCBs used in smartphones, and PCBs for in-vehicle applications.



Through the acquisition of TNCSi, Kyocera will be able to further develop its business offerings and contribute to overall business expansion. The synergies created through combining the two companies’ technologies will allow for the development of new products to meet customers’ needs.