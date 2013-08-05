© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

Apple acquires Passif Semiconductor

Is Apple aiming for more in-house chip design capabilities? With Apple's latest acquisition of Passif Semiconductor, a developer of communication chips, it sure looks like it.

Passif Semiconductor develops low-power communication chips and now joins the ranks of a group of small chip companies that Apple have previously acquired.



Exactly why this specific company grabbed the attention of Apple is still unsaid – but it´s likely that it has to do with the energy consumption of Apple's mobile products.



Apple spokeswoman, Amy Bessette, confirmed the acquisition to Bloomberg, stating that: “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”