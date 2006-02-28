Frontline CAM products are RoHS ready

Frontline PCB Solutions, a supplier of pre-production CAM and engineering software solutions for the PCB industry, has announced that its entire product suite - including InPlan, InStack, Genesis 2000 and GenFlex - is now RoHS/WEEE ready.

Frontline's RoHS/WEEE ready product suite enables:

• Smooth front-end transition to RoHS/WEEE directives

• Rules-driven updates for non-compliant engineering data

• Massive change of legacy route cards and BOMs to become RoHS/WEEE compliant

• Shorter RoHS/WEEE compliancy training cycles for engineers



InPlan™ - Frontline's engineering software solution, has been positioned as an early adopter of the RoHS/WEEE directives to enable users to better serve their customers. InPlan provides a variety of services to new and existing customers, from RoHS/WEEE compliant spec analysis to RoHS/WEEE compliancy material declaration reports, through systematic rules-driven modifications in the manufacturing route cards.



Available services include:

• Automation of RoHS/WEEE compliancy requirements through electronic specs

• Automatic restriction of hazardous substances selection through stackup design

• Seamless engineering transition to use of higher thermal capacity materials

• RoHS/WEEE Compliancy Spec automatically attached and checked with each job

• Update of costing models to reflect RoHS/WEEE compliance-related changes

• Material declaration reports and compliance document control with every job



Frontline PCB Solutions, a joint venture of Orbotech and Valor, is a provider of technology pre production CAM and engineering software solutions for the PCB industry.