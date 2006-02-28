Anglia adds Schurter to its portfolio

Anglia has signed of a UK and Ireland distribution agreement with Schurter, a manufacturer of fuses and fuse holders, mains connectors, EMC and input systems for use in computers and peripheral equipment, telecommunications, industrial, scientific and medical systems.

Schurter is based in Lucerne, Switzerland, and has production plants in both Europe and Asia. Kevin Turner, Schurter's UK Managing Director, commented, “Distribution is an increasingly important sales channel for us, and we have high expectations of the levels of service and support that we require our distributors to offer. Anglia has impressed us by its performance against both of these criteria, and we are looking to them to help us significantly develop our UK business.”



Added Lee Nye, Anglia's marketing director, “ Anglia's strategy is to offer a balanced range of components so that we can supply products to meet most, if not all, of the requirements in a customer's bill of materials. The addition of the Schurter product range to our portfolio is a further step towards full implementation of this strategy, and it means that we can offer a broad range of circuit protection options to our customers.”