SMT & Inspection | February 27, 2006
Orbotech announce new Central<br>European sales manager
Orbotech S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., today announced that Mr. Joachim Barthold has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Sales for Central Europe and Customer Support for Electronics Assembly Europe.
Mr. Barthold will be responsible for all aspects of Orbotech's sales in the bare printed circuit board production and electronics assembly markets in Central Europe, including the countries of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with additional responsibility for electronics assembly customer support in all of Europe.
With Orbotech since 1999, Mr. Barthold recently completed a very successful assignment as Managing Director of Orbotech's research & development center for electronics assembly solutions in Bad Pyrmont, Germany. Previous to that, he held several management positions during a ten-year tenure at Fairchild, a maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, including Vice President of Engineering and Operations in the U.S., global account management and new business operations development in Asia.
“We are very pleased that Mr. Barthold has accepted this position. He has extensive management experience in the multi-faceted requirements of supplying high-tech manufacturing equipment to the electronics industry as well as a proven record of leadership in delivering customer-focused solutions and building strong customer relationships”, said Mr. Jacob Azran, President of Orbotech S.A.
Mr. Barthold will be at Orbotech's Germany office in Schönaich.
