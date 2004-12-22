Electronics Production | December 22, 2004
Lead-Free Solder Award
Soldertec Global announced that four Lead-free Solder Awards will be granted in 2004 - with the winners selected from nominations received from industry.
As the July 2006 lead-free RoHS compliance deadline draws near, this year's award selections have been designed to reward strong leadership and communication within the electronics industry, and, contributions to the vital activities of basic research and standards development.
This year there is a Consortium Award, Standardisation Award, Service Award, and for the first time, an award for an outstanding academic researcher. The winners are:
A E4 group Jan van de Water (Philips Semiconductors, Netherlands), Carlo Cognetti (ST Microelectronics, Switzerland), Sheila Chopin (Freescale Semiconductor, USA) and Jurgen Winterer (Infineon Technologies, Germany).
B Katsumi Yamamoto (Sony and JEITA, Japan)
C Ronald Gedney (NEMI National Electronics Manufacturing Initiative, USA)
D Dr.Hiroshi Nishikawa (Osaka University, Japan)
The E4 group, has been selected to receive a Lead-free Consortium Award in recognition of the group's collaboration on promotion of standards, and a shared conversion strategy and roadmap for the transition to lead-free soldering. Collaboration has also produced many documents on whisker risk prevention in lead-free tin plated components helping the entire industry to meet lead-free targets on time.
The Standardisation Award recognises the achievements of Katsumi Yamamoto of Sony Japan, and the Standards Management Committee of JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association) which have helped to smooth the path to lead-free soldering. His work on the Japan national standardisation project helped to establish a firm base for the implementation of lead-free technology and new standards for whisker, solderability and other testing. Mr Yamamoto has played an important role in international co-operation and the widespread promotion of lead-free, and been responsible for the initiation of many essential research based working groups, for example on low temperature soldering.
The Lead-free Solder Service Award has been granted to Ronald Gedney, the recently retired Vice President of Operations of NEMI. The award recognises leadership and technical expertise, mentoring of younger researchers, and broad involvement in the international activities to eliminate lead from electronic assemblies. NEMI organised a key project developing manufacturing capability to produce high volume lead-free products; the team recommended an industry-standard alloy, and followed up with extensive testing to characterise the new materials and demonstrate reliability. This project moved the industry forward in knowledge and understanding of lead-free materials and processes.
For the first time, Soldertec Global has also granted an award for achievement in academic research, and in 2004 has acknowledged the work of Dr Hiroshi Nishikawa of Osaka University. His published papers cover diverse areas such as interfacial microstructures after ageing and environmentally conscious assembly processes. He is considered to be one of the most active young researchers in the field of lead-free soldering and electronic packaging.
"Yet again we are delighted by the tremendous response in nominations which we have received for our Lead-free Solder Awards and we are very grateful to all who participated. With industry now hard at work to ensure a smooth transition to lead-free soldering we decided that this year the awards would reflect the continuing need for communication between organisations and strong leadership in both research and industry" comments Tom Perrett, Marketing Manager at Soldertec Global. "We are pleased to be able to give an award for work on standards which will help companies make the transition towards using lead-free solders in future electronic assemblies. The work of a dedicated few who sit on such committees is vital to the health of our industry. We are also very pleased to be able to recognise some of the academic achievements which also play a vital role in improving the basic understanding of lead-free technology."
The Soldertec Global Lead-free Award was established in 1999. The initial Award was granted to Dr Kenichiro Suetsugu of Panasonic, Japan in recognition of the successful introduction of lead-free soldering in mass production of the portable MiniDisc SJ-MJ30-S. Since 1999 recipients have included industrial consortiums, material suppliers and lead-free users from North America, Europe and Asia.
This year there is a Consortium Award, Standardisation Award, Service Award, and for the first time, an award for an outstanding academic researcher. The winners are:
A E4 group Jan van de Water (Philips Semiconductors, Netherlands), Carlo Cognetti (ST Microelectronics, Switzerland), Sheila Chopin (Freescale Semiconductor, USA) and Jurgen Winterer (Infineon Technologies, Germany).
B Katsumi Yamamoto (Sony and JEITA, Japan)
C Ronald Gedney (NEMI National Electronics Manufacturing Initiative, USA)
D Dr.Hiroshi Nishikawa (Osaka University, Japan)
The E4 group, has been selected to receive a Lead-free Consortium Award in recognition of the group's collaboration on promotion of standards, and a shared conversion strategy and roadmap for the transition to lead-free soldering. Collaboration has also produced many documents on whisker risk prevention in lead-free tin plated components helping the entire industry to meet lead-free targets on time.
The Standardisation Award recognises the achievements of Katsumi Yamamoto of Sony Japan, and the Standards Management Committee of JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association) which have helped to smooth the path to lead-free soldering. His work on the Japan national standardisation project helped to establish a firm base for the implementation of lead-free technology and new standards for whisker, solderability and other testing. Mr Yamamoto has played an important role in international co-operation and the widespread promotion of lead-free, and been responsible for the initiation of many essential research based working groups, for example on low temperature soldering.
The Lead-free Solder Service Award has been granted to Ronald Gedney, the recently retired Vice President of Operations of NEMI. The award recognises leadership and technical expertise, mentoring of younger researchers, and broad involvement in the international activities to eliminate lead from electronic assemblies. NEMI organised a key project developing manufacturing capability to produce high volume lead-free products; the team recommended an industry-standard alloy, and followed up with extensive testing to characterise the new materials and demonstrate reliability. This project moved the industry forward in knowledge and understanding of lead-free materials and processes.
For the first time, Soldertec Global has also granted an award for achievement in academic research, and in 2004 has acknowledged the work of Dr Hiroshi Nishikawa of Osaka University. His published papers cover diverse areas such as interfacial microstructures after ageing and environmentally conscious assembly processes. He is considered to be one of the most active young researchers in the field of lead-free soldering and electronic packaging.
"Yet again we are delighted by the tremendous response in nominations which we have received for our Lead-free Solder Awards and we are very grateful to all who participated. With industry now hard at work to ensure a smooth transition to lead-free soldering we decided that this year the awards would reflect the continuing need for communication between organisations and strong leadership in both research and industry" comments Tom Perrett, Marketing Manager at Soldertec Global. "We are pleased to be able to give an award for work on standards which will help companies make the transition towards using lead-free solders in future electronic assemblies. The work of a dedicated few who sit on such committees is vital to the health of our industry. We are also very pleased to be able to recognise some of the academic achievements which also play a vital role in improving the basic understanding of lead-free technology."
The Soldertec Global Lead-free Award was established in 1999. The initial Award was granted to Dr Kenichiro Suetsugu of Panasonic, Japan in recognition of the successful introduction of lead-free soldering in mass production of the portable MiniDisc SJ-MJ30-S. Since 1999 recipients have included industrial consortiums, material suppliers and lead-free users from North America, Europe and Asia.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments