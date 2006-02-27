Saab Aerotech to reduce staff by 100

Defence technology company Saab Aerotech gives notice to 100 emplyees in Arboga and Linköping, Sweden.

Saab will give notice to the county labor boards of Östergötland and Västmanland of the intent to reduce staffing levels by 100 employees in the Saab Aerotech business unit. The filing covers 60 employees in Linköping (Malmslätt), Sweden as well as 40 individuals in Arboga, Sweden and is in response to a changing market situation and resulting overcapacity. There are several reasons behind today's action. Our customer base requires increased efficiency and reduced costs which in turn require increased flexibility and rationalization from the business unit. At the same time, Saab Aerotech, a relatively new business unit within the Saab Group, is now entering a phase where the positive synergy effects of the new organization can begin to be extracted. Further, the defense market in Sweden is trending downwards due to structural changes the Swedish Armed Forces which further drives the need for increased internationalization.



"It is always a difficult task to have to give notice to competent and experienced coworkers but we will do everything we can in order to support those individuals affected", states Saab Aerotech President, Lars-Erik Wigé. "Increased efficiency is needed to make Saab Aerotech even more competitive in the future. We simply have to adapt our business activities to the realities of today's marketplace."