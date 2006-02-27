Spoerle Direct become Arrow Direct

The Arrow Central Europe telesales organisation, "Spoerle direct", formed in January 2002 has changed its name. With immediate effect, the sales channel will be known as "Arrow Direct".

For customers the change is in name only. Contact details such as telephone numbers, email addresses and fax numbers remain the same as do the needs-oriented services provided in areas such as E-Commerce, logistics, product enhancement or cabling assembly. "Arrow Direct is an appropriate name that encompasses both Spoerle Electronic and Sasco Holz customers", says Michael Löwe, Director Telesales at Arrow Direct.

