Nokia & Foxconn starts<br>constructing plants in India

Manmohan Singh, the Indian prime minister, will lay the foundation stone for the $150 million Nokia mobile phone plant in Chennai, India in March.

According to Rediff, there has been a race between Nokia and Ericsson to set up their manufacturing units in India. Nokia will now start the construction on March 11.



Also, Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn will also setting up a mobile handset manufacturing facility in Chennai. Foxconn plans to invest 110 million US Dollar in a PCB production and a Research & Development center in the region. 10,000 people will be employed at Foxconn's new plant.



Chennai has recently become a major destination for many foreign companies due to availability of large-scale skilled technical personnel.