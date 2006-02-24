SMT & Inspection | February 24, 2006
Siplace X wins Vision Award
The American SMT magazine's Vision Award held at the IPC, Printed Circuits Expo APEX show in Anaheim, California, USA two weeks ago, was awarded to Germany based Siemens Siplace X SMT-machine.
This year the Siplace Team presented innovative line configurations on the basis of various Siplace equipment platforms - ranging from the "Extreme Performance Line" to the "Extreme Flexibility Line". Equipped with features like the Productivity Lift, the Dual Conveyor System and intelligent software, the Siplace team demonstrated how its lines can be adapted to changing requirements within the shortest period of time.
One special highlight of the APEX 2006 was the award show of the Vision Award 2005. For the past 14 years, the American SMT magazine has recognized outstanding companies whose products in surface mount technology serve as the benchmarks of excellence. This year the conveted award was given to Siplace for the Siplace X-series. The price has been handed over to Jeff Timms, Siplace Sales Manager Americas and Petra Klein-Gunnewigk, Siplace Product Management, representing the whole Siplace Team.
A panel of independent industry experts judged each candidate based on its capacity to fulfill five ongoing industry needs: its ability to meet a significant industry challenge, its creative application of a new or existing technology, its overall quality and consistency of performance, its economic merits and its throughput characteristics.
One special highlight of the APEX 2006 was the award show of the Vision Award 2005. For the past 14 years, the American SMT magazine has recognized outstanding companies whose products in surface mount technology serve as the benchmarks of excellence. This year the conveted award was given to Siplace for the Siplace X-series. The price has been handed over to Jeff Timms, Siplace Sales Manager Americas and Petra Klein-Gunnewigk, Siplace Product Management, representing the whole Siplace Team.
A panel of independent industry experts judged each candidate based on its capacity to fulfill five ongoing industry needs: its ability to meet a significant industry challenge, its creative application of a new or existing technology, its overall quality and consistency of performance, its economic merits and its throughput characteristics.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments