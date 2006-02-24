Siplace X wins Vision Award

The American SMT magazine's Vision Award held at the IPC, Printed Circuits Expo APEX show in Anaheim, California, USA two weeks ago, was awarded to Germany based Siemens Siplace X SMT-machine.

This year the Siplace Team presented innovative line configurations on the basis of various Siplace equipment platforms - ranging from the "Extreme Performance Line" to the "Extreme Flexibility Line". Equipped with features like the Productivity Lift, the Dual Conveyor System and intelligent software, the Siplace team demonstrated how its lines can be adapted to changing requirements within the shortest period of time.



One special highlight of the APEX 2006 was the award show of the Vision Award 2005. For the past 14 years, the American SMT magazine has recognized outstanding companies whose products in surface mount technology serve as the benchmarks of excellence. This year the conveted award was given to Siplace for the Siplace X-series. The price has been handed over to Jeff Timms, Siplace Sales Manager Americas and Petra Klein-Gunnewigk, Siplace Product Management, representing the whole Siplace Team.



A panel of independent industry experts judged each candidate based on its capacity to fulfill five ongoing industry needs: its ability to meet a significant industry challenge, its creative application of a new or existing technology, its overall quality and consistency of performance, its economic merits and its throughput characteristics.