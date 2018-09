CES 2013: Smart Tech increase versatility and connectivity

© CEA

While the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show has closed, the excitement around new consumer electronics (CE) opportunities is only just beginning.

There were as many interesting stories as people here in Las Vegas, but pulling back there were also some very real CE demand drivers that will affect the wider electronics supply chain.Perhaps the most dominant take-away was the proliferation of wireless connectivity among devices to move users closer to a fully unified experience. From wireless charging, tethering, seamless multi-device connectivity through Bluetooth, and multi-functional uses for mobile devices through apps leveraging new System on Chips (SoCs) and amazing processors and integrated sensor hubs, the hottest CE devices just became next gen again.From the feature side, leveraging the latest chip capabilities and new architectures, we saw tangible reasons to be more hopeful for CE demand in 2013. For example, improved gesture and voice recognition was showcased for functional uses as well as gaming. The smart home network was here with everything from energy-management, Ultra HDTV, voice control, to remote operations of appliances and devices thanks to one-touch-mirroring, NFC, and improved wireless communications chips.Automotive had an increased CES presence and this year safety features to reduce distracted driving were touted. Using improved Bluetooth car-mobile connections, car manufacturers offered hands-free, voice-activated, mobile device interactions (texting, email, internet search, etc.) with results read back through on-board audio. Driver assisted technology is improving for parking, driving, navigation, alarm, and safety support – all based on expanded microelectromechanical sensors (MEMS) and on-board DVR with 360-degree video for navigation and proximity capabilities.Health and fitness are nearly guaranteed growth in 2013 with the same smart home technology applied to monitoring capabilities for patients or fitness regimes. Enabling remote monitoring, drug delivery, and minor testing through sensor-rich devices, at-home medical electronics are plentiful and provide realistic solutions now. Fitness tech is booming already and from forks to activity monitors, and body sensors to trackers, getting fit will also help the tech sector stay fit during 2013.-----Todd Traylor, Vice President Global Trading at Smith& Associates