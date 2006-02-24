Kyzen is not for sale

US based provider of environmentally responsible precision cleaning products for the electronics and high-technology manufacturing operations, Kyzen Corporation, has responded to an announcement by Zestron America, a competitor in the precision cleaning industry, that Zestron is interested in purchasing Kyzen.

Kyle J. Doyel, Kyzen's CEO and President, remarked, “Kyzen continues to implement and refine

its long-term strategic plan. The success of that plan is evidenced by our record revenues for

calendar year 2005, as reported in our earnings release issued today. Kyzen's balance sheet is

solid, and management continues with our efforts to enhance shareholder value.”

Doyel also noted, “Kyzen's Board of Directors has not solicited, nor has it directed management

to solicit, offers from any party or have discussions regarding a potential sale of the Company.

Zestron has provided no details to Kyzen's Board or management regarding any “offer,” which is

surprising to us in light of Zestron's announcement to certain trade publications, which seems

intended to create uncertainty in our marketplace.”



Doyel concluded by saying, “We believe it is important for our shareholders, customers,

employees and suppliers to understand that, although our Board will thoroughly review any

reasonable offer, Kyzen is not for sale.”

