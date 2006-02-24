Electronics Production | February 24, 2006
Lenovo is world's third largest PC maker
Chinese PC maker Lenovo, which bought IBM's PC-division, will according to Jonathan Cassell at iSuppli become the worlds largest PC maker in 2005.
It may have been the Year of the Rooster on the Chinese calendar, but 2005 was the Year of Lenovo in the computer market, as the company jumped up four positions to become the world's third-largest PC maker, according to a preliminary ranking from iSuppli Corp.
"Reaping the benefits of strong market conditions and its acquisition of IBM's PC division, Lenovo of China increased its PC shipments to 13.9 million units in 2005, up 222.9 percent from 4.3 million in
2004," said Matthew Wilkins, senior analyst with iSuppli. "The strong surge in shipments caused Lenovo to rise to the third rank among global PC sellers, up from seventh in 2004. The company finished the year with a market share of 6.4 percent," Wilkins added.
PC market generates surprising growth. Global PC shipments rose to 219.2 million units in 2005, up 14.7 percent from 191.2 million in 2004, according to iSuppli's preliminary estimate. This exceeded the 13.2 percent rise in 2004, surprising many industry watchers and pundits who had expected an industry slowdown. This vigorous PC growth was driven by several factors, including the rise of notebooks to become a more significant portion of the global PC market. Desktop PC sales also were given a shot in the arm by the arrival of multi-core microprocessors. Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in 2005 expanded their battle for microprocessor supremacy into the multi-core realm, leading to accelerated innovation and more competitive pricing.
In other preliminary 2005 rankings, Dell Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Co. maintained their number-one and number-two positions, accounting for 17.2 and 14.7 percent of 2005 PC shipments respectively. However the gap between the two companies grew to 5.5 million units in 2005, up from 3.7 million in 2004.
Following Lenovo at number three, Acer Inc. and Fujitsu Siemens Computers rounded out the top five, with shipments of 9.6 and 8 million units respectively.
"Reaping the benefits of strong market conditions and its acquisition of IBM's PC division, Lenovo of China increased its PC shipments to 13.9 million units in 2005, up 222.9 percent from 4.3 million in
2004," said Matthew Wilkins, senior analyst with iSuppli. "The strong surge in shipments caused Lenovo to rise to the third rank among global PC sellers, up from seventh in 2004. The company finished the year with a market share of 6.4 percent," Wilkins added.
PC market generates surprising growth. Global PC shipments rose to 219.2 million units in 2005, up 14.7 percent from 191.2 million in 2004, according to iSuppli's preliminary estimate. This exceeded the 13.2 percent rise in 2004, surprising many industry watchers and pundits who had expected an industry slowdown. This vigorous PC growth was driven by several factors, including the rise of notebooks to become a more significant portion of the global PC market. Desktop PC sales also were given a shot in the arm by the arrival of multi-core microprocessors. Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in 2005 expanded their battle for microprocessor supremacy into the multi-core realm, leading to accelerated innovation and more competitive pricing.
In other preliminary 2005 rankings, Dell Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Co. maintained their number-one and number-two positions, accounting for 17.2 and 14.7 percent of 2005 PC shipments respectively. However the gap between the two companies grew to 5.5 million units in 2005, up from 3.7 million in 2004.
Following Lenovo at number three, Acer Inc. and Fujitsu Siemens Computers rounded out the top five, with shipments of 9.6 and 8 million units respectively.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments