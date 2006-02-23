NEC awards Arrow UK

Arrow UK has been named 'Most Improved Distributor of the Year 2005' by NEC Electronics Europe in recognition of a performance described as “perfect”, with outstanding sales growth and high levels of design-in activity across all product ranges including microcontrollers, ASICs and displays – the last product line having been introduced only 12 months ago.

The prestigious accolade was awarded at the NEC Electronics Europe distributor conference in Dusseldorf, Germany, where Rob Green, President, NEC Electronics Europe, commented: “The overall performance of Arrow UK can only be described as perfect. Sales in the UK have grown by more than 50 per cent during the last 12 months, an outstanding performance which underpins a European partnership between Arrow and NEC worth more than USD$45 million. Added to that, Arrow UK offers comprehensive technical and design support and a range of sophisticated logistics solutions to ensure a highly reliable supply chain.”



The award was received by Chris McAneny, Arrow's northern European marketing director, along with David Spragg, technical marketing director, Arrow UK. Spragg commented, “We are delighted to receive this accolade from NEC. It's a fitting testament not only to the expertise and professionalism of our UK team, but also to their hard work and dedication.”