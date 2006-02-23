Will Plasma panels move out of RoHS?

The EU RoHS-directive is highly likely to exclude the Pb use for plasma display panels.

The European Commission is currently analyzing Pb in barrier ribs of panels. It takes more time for Plasma Display Panel manufacturers to use new substances instead of lead. If the European Commission accepts the result, it is likely to permit the partial use of lead for plasma displays until the commercialization is finally verified, because there are no alternative substances for now.



The final report from the EU-Commission has been delayed until July.