Aeroflex and Cetecom wins WiMAX tender

Aeroflex has today announced that its joint bid with Centro de Tecnología de las Comunicaciones (CETECOM Spain) has been successful in winning the contract from the WiMAX Forum to develop

the protocol conformance test solution for the new WiMAX 802.16e technology

standard.

The contract win follows the recent open call for tenders initiated by the WiMAX Forum.



The first product that Aeroflex and CETECOM will bring to market is a basestation emulator for the protocol conformance testing of mobile stations that will execute ETSI approved TTCN-3 test cases. Early functionality will be available to support development efforts with a fully functional

development system available later. A mobile emulator for basestation testing will follow shortly after. Delivery of the WiMAX 802.16e protocol conformance test solution is planned for the second half of 2006.



Commenting on the success of the joint bid, Pete Nicholson, business unit manager for Aeroflex Test Solutions, Wireless Division said: "The success of the joint bid is a clear demonstration of our leadership role in protocol conformance test. It brings unique strengths to the WiMAX arena combining Aeroflex's global presence and protocol conformance expertise with CETECOM's RF conformance testing capability and ongoing involvement in the development of the WiMAX standards."



WiMAX 802.16d technology is currently delivering last mile wireless broadband access as an alternative to cable and DSL. The introduction of WiMAX 802.16e devices will provide portable and, eventually, mobile wireless broadband connectivity without the need for direct line-of-sight with a

basestation. It is expected that WiMAX technology will be incorporated in notebook computers and PDAs by 2007, enabling urban areas and cities to become "metro zones" for portable outdoor broadband wireless access.



The success of the joint Aeroflex/CETECOM WiMAX 802.16e bid will result in an even closer collaboration between the two companies in what they both see as an important new market for them. In October 2005, Aeroflex and CETECOM entered into a long-term, global distribution partnership under which Aeroflex became the sole worldwide sales and support channel for CETECOM's highly regarded MINT RF conformance test platform for 2G/2.5G/3G mobile

handsets.



"Protocol conformance test for WiMAX 802.16e devices is a critical requirement to support the dynamic growth of WiMAX during 2006," said Andres Moreno, CETECOM Wireless Division Director. "As the world's only WiMAX Forum approved certification laboratory, we will also be using the WiMAX 802.16e protocol conformance test solution to certify the first wave of WiMAX 802.16e devices expected late 2006."