Flextronics Lean work<br>takes a new turn

Flextronics has during many years been working with what many people call Lean Production's principles but the company has now reshaped its Lean work.

Flextronics has for many years been working with various types of principles for constant improvement. The company has now both a Kaizen inspired model with groups of constant improvements in small steps and a Six Sigma concept that focuses on larger improvement projects. The improvement projects are lead by full time dedicated "Black belts" who have their working place at the centre of the manufacturing floor. Just to be as close to the manufacturing and logistics as possible.



Right now a larger rearrangement of the plant lay-out is going on in purpose to fit in to the current product portfolio with "high mix/low volume"-production and to release space for new customers.



"The Lean concept is nothing new to us at Flextronics in Karlskrona but to further strengthen our competitiveness on the Nordic market we are taking this step and focuses the business on the "High mix/low volume" segment", the General Manager of Flextronics Karlskrona, Christer Ågren told evertiq.