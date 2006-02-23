Helmut König new CFO at Epcos

Helmut König (45) has been appointed by the Supervisory Board to the Management Board of EPCOS AG with effect from April 1, 2006. Beginning July 1, 2006, he will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

He thus succeeds Dr. Wilfried Backes (63), who as of July 1, 2006, will be responsible for special projects and serve in a consulting role until September 30, 2006, when he will go into retirement.



In addition to Accounting, Finance, Internal Audit and the Legal Department, Helmut König will assume responsibility for Information Technology and Logistics and Investor Relations.



Helmut König holds a degree in business administration and brings many years of valuable experience in one of the world's leading electronics companies. Since 1988 König held a number of leading positions at Panasonic AVC Networks Germany GmbH. Since 2002 he was sole managing director. In this position he had overall responsibility for both the Panasonic production facility in Peine, Germany, and the company's wholly owned subsidiary in Slovakia.