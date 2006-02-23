Maxinor outlooks positive future for used equipment market

Maxinor, a Sweden based firm specialized on used manufacturing equipment, has experienced a very good and lucrative market during the last years, according to the company's CEO Pär Gester.

Maxinor has now extended its offering to include even repair and maintenance services. It is now possible to send your feeders in for overhaul. Maxinor even keeps your feeders in a record with its schemes of maintenance.



Maxinor is now making efforts to better penetrate the Nordic and Baltic market. Until now most of the equipment have been shipped to Asia, US and other parts of Europe. The reason to this is according to Maxinor's CEO Pär Gester that Maxinor has been handling equipment that fits better for volume manufacturing and that is more suitable for customers outside of the Nordic and the Baltic.



Pär Gester told evertiq that he think the incoming RoHS directive has boosted the market for manufacturing equipment, both for used and new equipment. “It turns out to be a circulation. Many of those who chose to buy new want to renew their machinery park. Then their old machine can be sold to someone who wants to buy a used one in good shape”, Pär Gester told evertiq.



Pär Gester sees brightly on to the future, especially outside of the Nordic and the Baltic but also here at the home court Pär Gester believes that the machinery business will bloom. There is one issue though, according to Pär Gester. There is a shortage of five year old equipment on the market. “Many customers are requesting five year old machines but how many machines were bought 2001? – Not many!”, he said.