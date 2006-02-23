SMT & Inspection | February 23, 2006
Aeroflex launches new Flying Probe
Aeroflex has launched its 4550 Flying Probe Test System, a highly flexible, fixtureless test environment providing a "one-stop" test platform that is ideal not only for prototype applications but also provides the level of throughput required in a production environment.
The 4550 Flying Probe Test System is both 30% faster and 30% lower cost than the previous generation 4500 which it replaces. The 30% faster probing speed results in greatly improved testing throughput and is achieved without compromising probing accuracy and repeatability or the high levels of test coverage made possible by targeting access points down to 75µm.
The motion time of the flying probe is further reduced by the ability of the 4550 Flying Probe Test System to optimise Z-plane motion as well as X-Y movement. This automatic process works out the highest component level along the path of motion and raises the probes to just above this level. As a result, the probes are raised only to the level they need to be rather than to a generic PCB area 'fly' height.
One of the main criteria in selecting ATE equipment is the time taken to produce a test program. The 4550 Flying Probe Test System features advanced software support that reduces test program generation and commissioning time to the shortest possible duration. It utilises the latest CLINK Design to Manufacturing software, a single, integrated software platform that combines CAD translation, component database management and program generation that ensures the fastest possible turnaround of applications. Additional new system software tools include interactive schematics for debug and on-line modification tools which allow tests for PCB hardware modifications to be implemented quickly and easily, a capability which is vital for prototyping applications.
Like its predecessor, the new 4550 continues to provide a broad range of test capabilities and techniques. In addition to providing full analog in-circuit, Openscheck vector-less open pin detection and automated optical inspection, the 4550 Flying Probe Test System also provides power on component testing, digital in-circuit, Netztest intelligent testing for shorts, on-board device programming, boundary scan and functional tests including frequency, time and period measurement, function generation and waveform analysis.
