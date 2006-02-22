$253.6 Mn in net income for Arrow 2005

Arrow announced the results for 2005. The company's sales reached a sales of $11.1 billion for the full year 2005. That is a slight improve from 2004's result of $10.6 billion.

Arrow reached a net income of $253.6 million which is about 22% better than for 2004.



"We again delivered strong results across all of our businesses with operating income growing three times faster than sales and cash flow well ahead of our expectations," said William E. Mitchell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our initiatives to drive for greater earnings growth and to better manage our balance sheet drove return on invested capital to its highest quarterly level since 2000." The company noted that return on invested capital, as defined in Note A, reached 11.6% in the fourth quarter of 2005.