Philips and TPV in<br>display partnership

Royal Philips Electronics and TPV Technology Limited have signed a Letter of Intent to create the most competitive partnership in PC monitor and entry level Flat TV segments.

Per the agreement, TPV will take over the responsibility of Philips' existing OEM Monitor business, and Philips will focus on the marketing and sales of its own branded monitor and Flat TV products.



Philips is contributing assets and resources to TPV on these activities. The combination of TPV and Philips' PC monitor and entry level Flat TV business will create the global leader in the display products manufacturing market.



The businesses transferred from Philips to TPV amount to approximately US$ 2 billion / EUR 1.5 billion at current exchange rates. This number includes the transfer of EUR 700 million sales on OEM Monitor business to TPV. The remaining EUR 800 million is related to the outsourcing of Philips branded monitor and Flat TV products. Upon completion of the transaction, TPV will become the world's largest PC monitor manufacturer with annual volume well exceeding 35 million units. This alliance will bring not only the benefit of greater economies of scale in terms of manufacturing and supply chain management, but also stronger R&D capabilities, as well as a wider geographical spread. The alliance allows TPV to leverage Philips' long track record and leading expertise in TV technology to gain immediate access to the fast growing Flat TV market.



Philips will continue to focus on the development and manufacturing of Philips Flat TVs for the mid and high-end segments as well as on the marketing and sales of both PC monitors and Flat TVs globally under the Philips brand and affiliated brands. TPV will become the preferred supplier to Philips for its branded PC monitors and entry-level Flat TVs.



In view of the overall strategic importance of display activities for Philips and to demonstrate its commitment to this new partnership, the company will become a substantial shareholder of TPV. Philips and TPV have agreed that Philips' contribution to TPV represents and is valued at 30% of the enlarged market capitalization of TPV to be settled by 15% newly issued shares in TPV and the remaining value by way of a convertible bond. Based on the 15-day volume weighted average price of TPV prior to signing, the transaction is currently valued at approximately US$ 358 million/ EUR 269 million.



Under the proposed agreement, Philips intends to contribute to the partnership with TPV its monitor and Flat TV activities in Suzhou and Dongguan (China), as well as its monitor activities in Szekesfehervar (Hungary) and Manaus (Brazil). Philips will also transfer its OEM sales organization as well as its development centre in Chungli (Taiwan) to TPV. Philips will maintain its Branded Monitors headquarters in Taiwan, its regional sales organizations serving branded display products as well as its Flat TV development centers in Bruges (Belgium) and Singapore. Philips will continue TV production in Dreux (France), Bruges (Belgium), Szekesfehervar (Hungary), Juarez (Mexico), and Manaus (Brazil). Approximately 1,700 employees of Philips will be involved in this transaction.