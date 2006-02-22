Statutory negotiation at Scanfil closed

The statutory negotiation started at Scanfil plc's Sievi mechanics plant on 5 January 2006 for productional and economic reasons have been closed.

Resulting to the negotiations the personnel of Sievi mechanics plant will decrease in all by 20 persons concerning production personnel. In addition to personnel reduction 15 persons from production will be temporarily laid off. Compared to the opening of the negotiations need for personnel reduction is reduced because some persons have resigned or transferred to other plants of company and production situation has slightly improved.



Some of the products of Sievi mechanics factory are in the end of their life cycle and production ends at the first quarter of the year 2006. Due to intense price competition and logistic reasons replacing products are produced in lower cost level plants.