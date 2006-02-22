Cyncrona's parent increase profit

OEM International's profit continues to increase. The net profit after financial items for the fourth quarter 2005, increased by 66 % to 3,3 EUR million (2). Turnover increased by 3 % to 38 EUR million (37) and the incoming orders increased by 12 % to 39 EUR million (35).

The profit after 12 months has increased by 38 % to 12 EUR million (8). Turnover increased by 8 % to 152 EUR million (140) during the same period. Cost of disposal and winding up of company increased the turnover by 13 %.



- High turnover resulted in record profits for the fourth quarter. Continued high demand together with an improved product range means that many of the group's companies are showing excellent growth, says OEM International Group President Jörgen Zahlin.



-The restructuring process during the year has meant, among other things, disposing of OEM Automatic Italy and A. Karlsson Industriteknik AB. The activities of AB Telfa have been acquired, resulting in the establishment of a new product segment within the group. This acquisition is the first since 2000, Jörgen continues.



The average number of employees in the OEM Group during 2005, was 541 persons (571).



OEM International is one of Europe's leading companies in the trading of components and systems for automation. The Group is comprised of twentythree operational units in eight countries with its head office in Tranås, Sweden. Among these companies are OEM Automatic, OEM Electronics, and Cyncrona.