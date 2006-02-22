EBV opens Sales Office in Dubai

EBV Elektronik will open today a sales office in Dubai. EBV's success can be attributed to its fundamental company philosophy, developed long ago and refined over the years.

It still applies today: Operational excellence, flexibility, reliability and execution -- all with the aim of providing the highest degree of customer satisfaction. In Dubai EBV Elektronik partners with SKY Electronics who will provide customers with local support.



'Dubai will be one the world's premier high-technology areas in the semiconductor industry and is therefore a place where EBV needs to be present.' says Slobodan Puljarevic, Vice President and Director Sales & Marketing for EBV Elektronik East Europe. 'Dubai's innovation-driven technology community and their research and development centers will provide EBV with huge growth opportunities. On the other hand EBV's technical, logistical and commercial services will add substantially value to the supply chain of customers in Dubai and the whole middle east, so it will be a win-win-win situation for our customers, suppliers and EBV', Puljarevic concludes.