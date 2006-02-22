Electronics output in<br> Europe remains steady

According to Reed Electronics Research the European electronics output will decline slightly in 2005 but remain strong.

The output for the electronics in Europe declined by almost 30 % between 2000 and 2003 and down 0.7 % in 2004 but for 2005 the electronics output is expected to decline 1.3 %.



In 2004 the total output for the electronics industry in Europe reached 192 billion euros which comprise to about 19 percent of the global output.



In terms of overall output Germany is the largest electronics market in Europe ahead of France, UK, Ireland and Italy.