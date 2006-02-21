Rimaster outlooks bright future

Mid-size EMS-provider Rimaster, with production units in Poland and Sweden, has in recently landed several important contracts from major OEMs like Siemens and Volvo.

During 2005, Rimaster closed several strategically important deals with OEMs such as Volvo, Emba Machinery, and Siemens. Rimasters' organic growth has reached 20-30% in recent years. Rimaster currently has 750 workers at its units. The company has been recruiting a large number of employees for its Polish and Swedish production units.

