Trident forms new division

Trident has established a new division with the sole purpose of supporting the hotel and hospitality sector. The establishment of this division is in direct response to the growth in this area of Trident's business.

Trident's building reputation as a high quality provider of screen solutions to the hospitality market has developed from their commitment to provide unbiased solutions based on the requirements of the individual hotel or venue. Trident work with a range of hardware, software and service

providers to deliver comprehensive in-room entertainment packages, digital signage solutions for reception areas and business centres and even express check-out systems and information terminals. Trident's service goes far beyond simple product supply, a complete solution is delivered including end-to-end project management, back-office systems, installation, maintenance and financing.



Heading up the new division is Julian Arnold who has a strong background in broadcast TV and e-media services. Julian, and account executive Natalie Morris, have grown Trident's hospitality business significantly and the new division builds on a series of successful projects across Europe.



Trident have already established a firm record in hotel and hospitality applications with successful installations with Exclusive Hotels Group, Innside Premium Hotels, Marston Hotels and Shepherd Neame Group to name just a few.